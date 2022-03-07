Color Platform (CLR) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $409.00

Color Platform (CURRENCY:CLR) traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 7th. One Color Platform coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0047 or 0.00000012 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Color Platform has a market capitalization of $640,384.50 and approximately $409.00 worth of Color Platform was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Color Platform has traded up 159.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,812.76 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $285.74 or 0.00736206 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $78.48 or 0.00202212 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000787 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00005653 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.49 or 0.00029611 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Unbound (UNB) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000014 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000006 BTC.

SafeBlast (BLAST) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CLR is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 6th, 2013. Color Platform’s total supply is 350,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 137,230,262 coins. The official website for Color Platform is color-platform.org/~colors/en . The Reddit community for Color Platform is /r/colorsorg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Color Platform is medium.com/colorsorg . Color Platform’s official Twitter account is @copperlark and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “There are many changes over Bitcoin which makes it not just another clone, one which includes using SHA3 instead of SHA2 or Scrypt. If compared to BTC, some significant changes have been done to basic system parameters. Transaction speed has increased by reducing the block generation rate down to 4 minutes and a total of 26 Million will be mined. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Color Platform directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Color Platform should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Color Platform using one of the exchanges listed above.

