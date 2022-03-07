Comerica Bank Decreases Position in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

Comerica Bank lowered its position in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating) by 15.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,294 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,886 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Robert Half International were worth $3,525,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in Robert Half International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Robert Half International by 180.0% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 280 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Robert Half International by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 629 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Robert Half International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Robert Half International during the 3rd quarter valued at $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.42% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on RHI shares. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Robert Half International from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com cut shares of Robert Half International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Robert Half International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $113.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Robert Half International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.17.

RHI opened at $117.02 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $115.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $110.79. Robert Half International Inc. has a 12 month low of $73.17 and a 12 month high of $125.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.87 and a beta of 1.49.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The business services provider reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.06. Robert Half International had a net margin of 9.26% and a return on equity of 46.46%. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. Robert Half International’s revenue was up 35.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Robert Half International Inc. will post 6.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. This is an increase from Robert Half International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Robert Half International’s payout ratio is 32.15%.

Robert Half International, Inc engages in the provision of staffing and risk consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing and Risk Consulting & Internal Audit Services. The Temporary and Consultant Staffing segment offers staffing in the accounting and finance, administrative and office, information technology, legal, advertising, marketing, and web design fields.

