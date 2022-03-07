Comerica Bank Decreases Stock Holdings in Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW)

Comerica Bank lessened its holdings in Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,781 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,311 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Atlas Air Worldwide were worth $3,466,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AAWW. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 35.4% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,388 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Atlas Air Worldwide during the third quarter worth approximately $199,000. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $204,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide in the 3rd quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide in the 3rd quarter valued at $214,000.

AAWW opened at $82.36 on Monday. Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.36 and a 52 week high of $97.13. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $82.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 1.16.

Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The transportation company reported $7.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.14 by $0.91. Atlas Air Worldwide had a return on equity of 21.37% and a net margin of 12.24%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.83 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. will post 14.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Atlas Air Worldwide declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, February 17th that authorizes the company to buyback $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the transportation company to purchase up to 8.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

AAWW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Atlas Air Worldwide from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 21st. StockNews.com raised shares of Atlas Air Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.00.

In related news, CMO Michael Steen sold 18,358 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.56, for a total value of $1,607,426.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Adam Richard Kokas sold 10,348 shares of Atlas Air Worldwide stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.01, for a total value of $983,163.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 41,394 shares of company stock valued at $3,706,610. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services. It operates through the following segments: ACMI, Charter, and Dry Leasing. The ACMI segment offers aircraft, crew, maintenance and insurance services to customers. The Charter segment comprises planeload air cargo and passenger aircraft charters, including the U.S.

