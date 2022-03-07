Comerica Bank Lowers Position in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Comerica Bank trimmed its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) by 29.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,141 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 3,371 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $3,779,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in Domino’s Pizza by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 7,181 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,350,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 37.6% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 13,043 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $6,084,000 after acquiring an additional 3,565 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 84,542.9% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,925 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,764,000 after acquiring an additional 5,918 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 65.4% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 608,001 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $283,627,000 after acquiring an additional 240,447 shares during the period. Finally, National Pension Service boosted its position in Domino’s Pizza by 0.4% in the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 71,567 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $33,385,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Domino's Pizza alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on DPZ shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $550.00 to $525.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $590.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $485.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $540.00 to $480.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $535.00 to $475.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $488.88.

Shares of Domino’s Pizza stock opened at $413.71 on Monday. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 1 year low of $319.71 and a 1 year high of $567.57. The firm has a market cap of $14.91 billion, a PE ratio of 30.53, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $463.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $490.54.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The restaurant operator reported $4.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.30 by ($0.05). Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 11.72% and a negative return on equity of 13.05%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.46 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 14.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. This is a positive change from Domino’s Pizza’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. Domino’s Pizza’s payout ratio is 27.75%.

In other Domino’s Pizza news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 149 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $423.89, for a total transaction of $63,159.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Domino’s Pizza (Get Rating)

Domino’s Pizza, Inc engages in the management of a network of company-owned and franchise-owned pizza stores. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The U.S. Stores segment consists primarily of franchise operations. The International Franchise segment comprises a network of franchised stores.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DPZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.