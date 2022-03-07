Comerica Bank Lowers Position in TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI)

Comerica Bank trimmed its position in TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 273,204 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,524 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in TTM Technologies were worth $3,672,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of TTM Technologies by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,772,409 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,280,000 after buying an additional 297,059 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in TTM Technologies during the third quarter worth about $342,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in TTM Technologies by 576.2% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 12,131 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 10,337 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new position in shares of TTM Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $541,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of TTM Technologies by 15.5% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 40,828 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 5,489 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TTMI opened at $12.64 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.51. TTM Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.76 and a 1 year high of $15.89. The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.63 and a beta of 1.63. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.79.

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The technology company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.03. TTM Technologies had a net margin of 3.91% and a return on equity of 6.57%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that TTM Technologies, Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered TTM Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Truist Financial downgraded TTM Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $16.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th.

TTM Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of printed circuit boards and backplane assemblies. It operates through the following segments: Printed Circuit Board (PCB), RF&S Components, and Electro-Mechanical Solutions. The PCB segment consists of fifteen domestic PCB and sub-system plants, five PCB fabrication plants in China, and one in Canada.

