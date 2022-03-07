Comerica Bank Purchases 32,161 Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Rating) by 98.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 64,711 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,161 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $3,553,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 2.8% during the third quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 227,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,461,000 after buying an additional 6,113 shares during the last quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 33.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 33,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,843,000 after acquiring an additional 8,518 shares during the period. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd grew its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd now owns 110,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,134,000 after acquiring an additional 2,111 shares during the last quarter. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 72.6% in the third quarter. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC now owns 8,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 3,563 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 162.1% during the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 19,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,085,000 after purchasing an additional 12,271 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF alerts:

VTEB stock opened at $53.01 on Monday. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $52.87 and a 12 month high of $55.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $53.86 and its 200 day moving average is $54.54.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTEB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.