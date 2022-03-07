Comerica Bank Reduces Position in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

Comerica Bank decreased its position in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT – Get Rating) by 24.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,054 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,171 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies were worth $3,620,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 2.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 674,569 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $176,243,000 after buying an additional 17,485 shares during the last quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in the third quarter worth $561,000. National Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 5.3% during the third quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,723 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $966,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 169.6% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 439,520 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $114,833,000 after purchasing an additional 276,500 shares during the period. 91.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get FLEETCOR Technologies alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $275.00 to $265.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $304.00 to $306.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $313.50.

Shares of NYSE:FLT opened at $226.33 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $235.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $242.92. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $200.78 and a 1 year high of $295.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $3.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.59 by $0.13. FLEETCOR Technologies had a net margin of 29.63% and a return on equity of 32.65%. The company had revenue of $802.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $768.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. will post 14.36 earnings per share for the current year.

About FLEETCOR Technologies (Get Rating)

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment solutions that enables businesses to control purchases and make payments. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, International, and Brazil. The company was founded by William Boatner Reily III and Ronald F.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for FLEETCOR Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FLEETCOR Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.