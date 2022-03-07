Comerica Bank Reduces Stock Holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

Comerica Bank reduced its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT – Get Rating) by 24.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,054 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,171 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies were worth $3,620,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 25.6% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 32,255 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,427,000 after acquiring an additional 6,570 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 36.2% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 35,344 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,234,000 after buying an additional 9,387 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 23.7% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 508,324 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $130,162,000 after buying an additional 97,348 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 3.3% during the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 22,154 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,788,000 after buying an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc raised its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies by 192.9% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 33,453 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,566,000 after acquiring an additional 22,032 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FLT opened at $226.33 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $235.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $242.92. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $200.78 and a 1 year high of $295.36.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $3.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.59 by $0.13. FLEETCOR Technologies had a return on equity of 32.65% and a net margin of 29.63%. The company had revenue of $802.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $768.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. will post 14.36 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays raised their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $304.00 to $306.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $275.00 to $265.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $313.50.

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment solutions that enables businesses to control purchases and make payments. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, International, and Brazil. The company was founded by William Boatner Reily III and Ronald F.

