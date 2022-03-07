Comerica Bank Sells 20,260 Shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Comerica Bank lessened its holdings in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) by 25.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 58,178 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 20,260 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $3,771,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in ONEOK by 163.2% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,396,709 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $254,965,000 after acquiring an additional 2,726,075 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 856.1% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 638,445 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,523,000 after purchasing an additional 571,672 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its position in shares of ONEOK by 43.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 1,482,281 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $85,957,000 after purchasing an additional 446,932 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 657.6% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 495,858 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,590,000 after buying an additional 430,403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in ONEOK by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,679,846 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $271,384,000 after buying an additional 419,358 shares during the last quarter. 64.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of OKE opened at $68.42 on Monday. ONEOK, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.01 and a fifty-two week high of $68.49. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.31. The stock has a market cap of $30.53 billion, a PE ratio of 21.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.95.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.04). ONEOK had a net margin of 10.43% and a return on equity of 23.92%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st were paid a $0.935 dividend. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. ONEOK’s payout ratio is 116.88%.

In related news, Director Mark W. Helderman sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.27, for a total transaction of $2,018,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

OKE has been the topic of several research reports. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of ONEOK from $72.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of ONEOK from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Wolfe Research cut ONEOK from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised ONEOK from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $58.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on ONEOK from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ONEOK currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.93.

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionating, transporting, storing and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids and Natural Gas Pipelines. The Natural Gas Gathering and Processing segment offers midstream services to producers in North Dakota, Montana, Wyoming, Kansas and Oklahoma.

