Comerica Bank Sells 5,258 Shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR)

Comerica Bank reduced its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR – Get Rating) by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,256 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 5,258 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers were worth $3,579,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 83.2% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 251 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in Cullen/Frost Bankers during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 106.8% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 333 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.72% of the company’s stock.

In other Cullen/Frost Bankers news, insider Patrick B. Frost sold 6,601 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.33, for a total transaction of $919,717.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CFR stock opened at $135.29 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.66 billion, a PE ratio of 20.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $137.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $128.54. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $100.35 and a fifty-two week high of $147.39.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $349.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $350.93 million. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a return on equity of 10.50% and a net margin of 31.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s payout ratio is presently 44.38%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $151.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $121.00 to $132.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Maxim Group boosted their target price on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $157.00 to $162.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cullen/Frost Bankers has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $136.00.

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as a bank holding company of Frost Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services, as well as trust and investment management, mutual funds, investment banking, insurance, brokerage, leasing, asset-based lending, treasury management and item processing services.

