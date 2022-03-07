Comerica Bank Sells 5,346 Shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Comerica Bank lessened its stake in shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 17,821 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,346 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $3,595,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NDAQ. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Nasdaq by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,184,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,579,706,000 after purchasing an additional 78,709 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Nasdaq by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,442,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $470,481,000 after acquiring an additional 246,294 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Nasdaq by 0.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,554,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $273,295,000 after purchasing an additional 9,958 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in Nasdaq by 6.0% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,397,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $269,817,000 after purchasing an additional 79,309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 73.7% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,212,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $213,116,000 after buying an additional 514,553 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.78% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on NDAQ. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $262.00 to $277.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $225.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $238.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Argus raised Nasdaq from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Nasdaq from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $190.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Nasdaq currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $206.73.

NASDAQ:NDAQ opened at $171.53 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $28.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $182.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $194.24. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 12 month low of $138.50 and a 12 month high of $214.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.15. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 19.78% and a net margin of 20.14%. The firm had revenue of $885.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $866.46 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 7.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.64%.

In other news, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 865 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.35, for a total transaction of $167,247.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.79, for a total transaction of $1,228,425.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 9,230 shares of company stock worth $1,574,018. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Nasdaq, Inc is a holding company, which engages in trading, clearing, exchange technology, regulatory, securities listing, information and public & private company services. It operates through the following segments: Market Services, Corporate Services, Information Services and Market Technology. The Market Services segment includes its equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, FICC and trade management services businesses.

