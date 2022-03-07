Comerica Bank Trims Stock Holdings in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Comerica Bank cut its holdings in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 143,767 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 38,148 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $3,722,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. M&G Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Halliburton by 450.0% during the third quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 971,209 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $21,367,000 after buying an additional 794,641 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Halliburton by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 39,013,261 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $843,467,000 after acquiring an additional 546,241 shares during the last quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in Halliburton during the 3rd quarter worth $11,515,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Halliburton by 134.8% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 912,843 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $19,736,000 after purchasing an additional 524,043 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Halliburton by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,176,074 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $142,791,000 after purchasing an additional 495,642 shares in the last quarter. 75.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Halliburton from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Cowen upped their price target on Halliburton from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Halliburton from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Halliburton from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.89.

HAL stock opened at $34.13 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $29.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.02. The company has a market capitalization of $30.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.94 and a beta of 2.41. Halliburton has a 52 week low of $17.82 and a 52 week high of $34.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The oilfield services company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.09 billion. Halliburton had a return on equity of 16.76% and a net margin of 9.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Halliburton will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This is a positive change from Halliburton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is 29.45%.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey Allen Miller sold 33,333 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $999,990.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Joe D. Rainey sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total transaction of $399,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 106,831 shares of company stock valued at $3,295,557 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Halliburton Co engages in the provision of services and products to the energy industry related to the exploration, development and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Completion and Production and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment delivers cementing, stimulation, intervention, pressure control, specialty chemicals, artificial lift and completion services.

