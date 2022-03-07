Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) Sets New 1-Year High at $41.00

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $41.00 and last traded at $39.57, with a volume of 1229 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $39.74.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CMC. Wolfe Research started coverage on Commercial Metals in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. Exane BNP Paribas raised Commercial Metals from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Commercial Metals from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Commercial Metals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised Commercial Metals from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.78.

The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $4.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $36.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.76.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 10th. The basic materials company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.32. Commercial Metals had a return on equity of 25.05% and a net margin of 7.95%. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Commercial Metals will post 4.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 20th were issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 19th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Commercial Metals’s payout ratio is presently 11.76%.

In related news, CEO Barbara Smith sold 6,849 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.86, for a total transaction of $252,454.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Commercial Metals during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Commercial Metals in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Commercial Metals in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Commercial Metals by 127.5% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,135 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 636 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Commercial Metals in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. 84.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Commercial Metals Company Profile (NYSE:CMC)

Commercial Metals Co engages in the manufacture, recycling, and marketing of steel and metal products. It operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The North America segment is a vertically integrated network of recycling facilities, steel mills and fabrication operations. The Europe segment is a vertically integrated network of recycling facilities, an EAF mini mill and fabrication operations located in Poland.

