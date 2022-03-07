Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGI) Shares Bought by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGI – Get Rating) by 216.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 37,570 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,679 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Commercial Vehicle Group were worth $356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group by 72.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 2,401 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group by 561.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 6,790 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group during the 3rd quarter worth $79,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group by 376.5% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 6,735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in Commercial Vehicle Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.37% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Commercial Vehicle Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.

CVGI stock opened at $8.58 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.83. Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.92 and a 12-month high of $13.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The company has a market capitalization of $282.95 million, a PE ratio of 11.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 3.38.

Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.04). Commercial Vehicle Group had a return on equity of 27.54% and a net margin of 2.44%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.05) EPS. Research analysts predict that Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc engages in the manufacture, supply, and sale of cab related products and systems. It operates through Electrical Systems and Global Seating segments. The Electrical Systems segment includes electrical wire harnesses and panel assemblies, trim systems and components, cab structures and sleeper boxes, mirrors, wipers, and controls.

