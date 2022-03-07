Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. Expected to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.61 Per Share (NASDAQ:CPSI)

Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI – Get Rating) – SVB Leerink raised their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for Computer Programs and Systems in a report released on Wednesday, March 2nd. SVB Leerink analyst J. Zhang now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.61 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.55. SVB Leerink currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Computer Programs and Systems’ FY2022 earnings at $2.76 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.30 EPS.

CPSI has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Computer Programs and Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 21st. StockNews.com raised shares of Computer Programs and Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Computer Programs and Systems from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.00.

Shares of NASDAQ CPSI opened at $34.84 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $510.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.65, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.49. Computer Programs and Systems has a 1-year low of $26.11 and a 1-year high of $37.62. The business has a fifty day moving average of $29.16.

Computer Programs and Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.13. Computer Programs and Systems had a net margin of 6.57% and a return on equity of 14.09%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CPSI. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in Computer Programs and Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Computer Programs and Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Computer Programs and Systems by 252.5% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 2,151 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in Computer Programs and Systems by 90,380.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 4,519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in Computer Programs and Systems by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 5,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. 91.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider David A. Dye sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.16, for a total transaction of $28,160.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO John B. Douglas, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $60,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 5,200 shares of company stock worth $151,716. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Computer Programs & Systems, Inc provides healthcare information technology solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Acute Care EHR, Post-acute Care EHR, and TruBridge. The Acute EHR segment provides acute care electronic health record (EHR) solutions, Thrive and Centriq, and related services for community hospitals and their physician clinics.

