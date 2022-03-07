Computer Task Group, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CTG) Short Interest Update

Computer Task Group, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CTG – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,300 shares, an increase of 33.6% from the January 31st total of 10,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 30,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Computer Task Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Computer Task Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Get Computer Task Group alerts:

Shares of Computer Task Group stock opened at $9.10 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $139.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.74. Computer Task Group has a 52-week low of $6.77 and a 52-week high of $11.68. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.57.

Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The information technology services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.08. Computer Task Group had a return on equity of 11.61% and a net margin of 3.50%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Computer Task Group will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Computer Task Group by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC now owns 30,110 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 1,710 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Computer Task Group by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 13,655 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,779 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Computer Task Group by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 283,494 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,826,000 after purchasing an additional 1,827 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Computer Task Group by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 13,735 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,839 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fosun International Ltd lifted its holdings in Computer Task Group by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Fosun International Ltd now owns 56,837 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.52% of the company’s stock.

About Computer Task Group (Get Rating)

Computer Task Group, Inc engages in the provision of information technology solutions and staffing services. The firm’s services encompass the information technology business solution life cycle, including phases for planning, developing, implementing, managing, and maintaining the information technology solution.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Computer Task Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Computer Task Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.