comScore, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCOR) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.15 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that comScore, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCOR – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share of ($0.15) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for comScore’s earnings. comScore reported earnings per share of ($0.49) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 69.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that comScore will report full-year earnings of ($0.50) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.38) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover comScore.

Get comScore alerts:

comScore (NASDAQ:SCOR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.11. comScore had a negative net margin of 18.61% and a negative return on equity of 31.81%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.18) EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of comScore from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of comScore from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 19th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of comScore from $4.00 to $3.50 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of comScore during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of comScore by 3.8% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 94,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after buying an additional 3,495 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of comScore by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 56,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 4,365 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of comScore by 144.4% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 4,724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marathon Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of comScore by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Marathon Capital Management now owns 595,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,988,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SCOR opened at $2.57 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.98. comScore has a twelve month low of $2.24 and a twelve month high of $5.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market cap of $211.25 million, a PE ratio of -2.65 and a beta of 1.12.

About comScore (Get Rating)

comScore, Inc engages in the provision of products and services to media, advertising, and marketing industries. The firm offers market and audience analytics, ad optimization, planning tools, and business facilitation services. The company was founded by Magid M. Abraham and Gian Mark Fulgoni in August 1999 and is headquartered in Reston, VA.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on comScore (SCOR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for comScore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for comScore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.