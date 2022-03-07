Contrasting McAfee (NASDAQ:MCFE) & VIQ Solutions (NASDAQ:VQS)

McAfee (NASDAQ:MCFE – Get Rating) and VIQ Solutions (NASDAQ:VQS – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability, risk, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for McAfee and VIQ Solutions, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score McAfee 0 6 2 0 2.25 VIQ Solutions 0 0 2 0 3.00

McAfee presently has a consensus price target of $27.25, suggesting a potential upside of 4.85%. VIQ Solutions has a consensus price target of $6.00, suggesting a potential upside of 257.14%. Given VIQ Solutions’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe VIQ Solutions is more favorable than McAfee.

Risk and Volatility

McAfee has a beta of 0.11, indicating that its share price is 89% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, VIQ Solutions has a beta of -0.85, indicating that its share price is 185% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares McAfee and VIQ Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets McAfee N/A N/A N/A VIQ Solutions -63.51% -85.94% -40.37%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares McAfee and VIQ Solutions’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio McAfee $2.91 billion 3.91 $1.76 billion $4.02 6.47 VIQ Solutions $31.75 million 1.58 -$11.15 million ($0.84) -2.00

McAfee has higher revenue and earnings than VIQ Solutions. VIQ Solutions is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than McAfee, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

32.8% of McAfee shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 17.1% of VIQ Solutions shares are held by institutional investors. 0.6% of McAfee shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

McAfee beats VIQ Solutions on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

McAfee Company Profile (Get Rating)

McAfee Corp. provides various integrated security, privacy, and trust solutions to consumers, small and medium-sized businesses, large enterprises, and governments in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Enterprise. Its security technologies enable home users and businesses to stay ahead of the wave of fileless attacks, viruses, malware, and other online threats. The company offers personal protection services that provide holistic digital protection of the individual and family wherever they go under the Total Protection and LiveSafe brands; and cybersecurity solution that protects against adversarial threats across cloud, on-premise, and hybrid environments, as well as endpoint devices. It also provides device security, privacy and safe Wi-Fi, online protection, and identity protection services; and MVISION Device, MVISION Cloud, and MVISION security services. McAfee orp. was founded in 2019 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

VIQ Solutions Company Profile (Get Rating)

VIQ Solutions, Inc. engages in the provision of artificial intelligence driven, digital voice, and video capture technology and transcription solutions. Its products include CapturePro, MobileMic Pro, NetScribe, and aiAssist. It operates through the Technology and Related Revenue, and Technology Services segments. The Technology and Related Revenue segment develops, distributes, and licenses computer-based digital solutions based on its proprietary technology. The Technology Services segment offers recording and transcription services. The firm serves the legal, criminal justice, insurance, government, corporate finance, and media industries. The company was founded on November 2004 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

