Contrasting Transphorm (OTCMKTS:TGAN) and Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS)

Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS – Get Rating) and Transphorm (OTCMKTS:TGAN – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Shoals Technologies Group and Transphorm, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Shoals Technologies Group 0 5 6 0 2.55 Transphorm 0 0 3 0 3.00

Shoals Technologies Group presently has a consensus target price of $33.90, indicating a potential upside of 140.94%. Transphorm has a consensus target price of $10.33, indicating a potential upside of 46.16%. Given Shoals Technologies Group’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Shoals Technologies Group is more favorable than Transphorm.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

67.9% of Shoals Technologies Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 69.6% of Transphorm shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.0% of Transphorm shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Shoals Technologies Group and Transphorm’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Shoals Technologies Group 4.14% -78.16% 7.63% Transphorm -65.20% N/A -73.30%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Shoals Technologies Group and Transphorm’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Shoals Technologies Group $175.52 million 13.37 $33.77 million N/A N/A Transphorm $12.70 million 29.69 -$17.07 million ($0.32) -22.09

Shoals Technologies Group has higher revenue and earnings than Transphorm.

Summary

Shoals Technologies Group beats Transphorm on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Shoals Technologies Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions for solar energy projects in the United States. It offers EBOS components, such as cable assemblies, inline fuses, combiners, recombiners, disconnects, wireless monitoring systems, junction boxes, transition enclosures, and splice boxes that carry the electric current produced by solar panels to an inverter and to the power grid. The company sells its products to engineering, procurement, and construction firms that build solar energy projects. Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Portland, Tennessee.

Transphorm Company Profile (Get Rating)

Transphorm, Inc. develops, manufactures, and sells gallium nitride (GaN) semiconductor components used in power conversion in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, the United States, Japan, South Korea, and Europe. Its GaN devices allows customers to design smaller, lighter, and cooler power systems creating increased functional value in end products, including smartphone power adapters/fast-chargers, power supplies for datacenter servers/communication, industrial power converters, and chargers/converters/inverters for electric vehicles. The company offers its products through sales representatives and distributors. Transphorm, Inc. headquartered in Goleta, California.

