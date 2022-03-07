Cormark Raises GDI Integrated Facility Services (TSE:GDI) Price Target to C$74.00

GDI Integrated Facility Services (TSE:GDI – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Cormark from C$73.50 to C$74.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock. Cormark also issued estimates for GDI Integrated Facility Services’ FY2022 earnings at $2.06 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on GDI. CIBC increased their target price on shares of GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$59.00 to C$64.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$67.50 to C$70.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$60.00 to C$61.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of GDI Integrated Facility Services to C$70.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, GDI Integrated Facility Services has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$67.17.

TSE:GDI opened at C$54.15 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.36, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$55.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$53.97. GDI Integrated Facility Services has a one year low of C$43.75 and a one year high of C$60.00. The company has a market cap of C$1.25 billion and a P/E ratio of 29.43.

GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc operates in the outsourced facility services industry. The company operates through Janitorial Canada, Janitorial USA, and Technical services segments. It offers janitorial services, such as cleaning floors, dusting desks and tables, vacuuming carpets, sanitizing kitchens and washrooms, watering plants, cleaning exterior and interior parking facilities, and removal of garbage, as well as other services, including stripping and waxing floors, carpet cleaning, heavy dust cleaning, and window cleaning.

