Cormark Weighs in on The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s Q4 2022 Earnings (NYSE:TD)

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) – Equities researchers at Cormark reduced their Q4 2022 earnings estimates for Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research report issued on Thursday, March 3rd. Cormark analyst L. Persaud now expects that the bank will post earnings per share of $1.62 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.64. Cormark also issued estimates for Toronto-Dominion Bank’s Q1 2023 earnings at $1.79 EPS and Q2 2023 earnings at $1.74 EPS.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The bank reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.03. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 29.72%. The firm had revenue of $11.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.28 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis.

TD has been the subject of several other research reports. raised their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$96.50 to C$102.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Scotiabank raised their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$105.00 to C$117.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$91.00 to C$104.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$94.00 to C$105.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.14.

Shares of NYSE TD opened at $77.45 on Monday. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 1-year low of $61.81 and a 1-year high of $86.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $80.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.87 billion, a PE ratio of 12.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.04.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a $0.702 dividend. This is a positive change from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $2.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.63%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.93%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,392,957 shares of the bank’s stock worth $92,144,000 after acquiring an additional 147,996 shares in the last quarter. Stonnington Group LLC lifted its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 628.5% in the 4th quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 28,630 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,294,000 after acquiring an additional 24,700 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 137.9% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 672,178 shares of the bank’s stock worth $44,487,000 after acquiring an additional 389,673 shares in the last quarter. Community Financial Services Group LLC lifted its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Community Financial Services Group LLC now owns 127,418 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,429,000 after acquiring an additional 7,223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 279.0% in the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 18,950 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,254,000 after acquiring an additional 13,950 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.15% of the company’s stock.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank engages in providing financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The Canadian Retail segment offers various financial products and services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

