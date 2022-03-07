Corrado Advisors LLC Acquires 109 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Corrado Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,049 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the quarter. Corrado Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,711,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DIS. Dempze Nancy E lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 0.3% during the third quarter. Dempze Nancy E now owns 20,226 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,422,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 0.6% during the second quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 9,935 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,781,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 11.6% during the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 576 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 0.3% in the third quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 18,344 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,103,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bellecapital International Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 1.2% in the third quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 4,971 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $841,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.65% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,868 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.89, for a total transaction of $455,696.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.60, for a total value of $1,586,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,210 shares of company stock worth $5,887,223 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

DIS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $203.00 to $196.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Macquarie cut their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $218.00 to $209.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Wolfe Research cut their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $209.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $128.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $190.32.

Shares of NYSE:DIS traded down $6.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $134.58. 796,628 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,711,907. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $148.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $161.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $129.26 and a 52 week high of $203.02. The firm has a market cap of $245.02 billion, a PE ratio of 83.76, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.17.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The entertainment giant reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.44. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.26% and a net margin of 4.22%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

