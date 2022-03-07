Corrado Advisors LLC Has $3.73 Million Stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Corrado Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Get Rating) by 17.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 70,432 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,050 shares during the period. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF comprises approximately 2.2% of Corrado Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Corrado Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $3,728,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 6,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Davis R M Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 4,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Palladiem LLC boosted its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Palladiem LLC now owns 101,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,386,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 57.7% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF stock traded down $0.16 during trading on Monday, reaching $50.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,512,996. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 1-year low of $50.60 and a 1-year high of $54.09. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.68.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be given a $0.074 dividend. This is a boost from iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IUSB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.