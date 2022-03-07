Corrado Advisors LLC Makes New $1.43 Million Investment in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – November (NYSEARCA:PNOV)

Corrado Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – November (NYSEARCA:PNOV – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 46,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,427,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – November by 30.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – November by 431.2% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 11,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 9,352 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – November by 47.5% in the 3rd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 4,080 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – November by 765.2% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 15,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 13,338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – November by 151.2% during the 4th quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 20,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,000 after purchasing an additional 12,097 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:PNOV traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $29.39. The stock had a trading volume of 3,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,286. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.47. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – November has a 12-month low of $28.96 and a 12-month high of $31.10.

