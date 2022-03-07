Corrado Advisors LLC Sells 808 Shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February (BATS:FFEB)

Corrado Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February (BATS:FFEB – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 65,920 shares of the company’s stock after selling 808 shares during the period. FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February comprises 1.5% of Corrado Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Corrado Advisors LLC’s holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February were worth $2,535,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FFEB. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February in the third quarter valued at about $518,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC grew its position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February by 1.7% during the third quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 103,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,785,000 after purchasing an additional 1,705 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February by 461.5% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 299,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,974,000 after buying an additional 245,939 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,651,000. Finally, InterOcean Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 122,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,506,000 after purchasing an additional 6,700 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of FFEB stock traded down $0.18 on Monday, reaching $37.12. 35,861 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The business has a 50 day moving average of $37.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.68.

