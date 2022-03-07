Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) Stock Holdings Decreased by 17 Capital Partners LLC

17 Capital Partners LLC trimmed its position in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 35,133 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,138 shares during the quarter. Corteva accounts for 1.5% of 17 Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. 17 Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Corteva were worth $1,661,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in shares of Corteva by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 137,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,112,000 after buying an additional 15,455 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Corteva during the second quarter valued at approximately $474,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Corteva by 0.9% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,128,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,494,000 after purchasing an additional 72,805 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its stake in Corteva by 219.9% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 157,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,992,000 after buying an additional 108,372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its stake in Corteva by 51.2% in the second quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 9,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after buying an additional 3,063 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.44% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Klaus A. Engel sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.12, for a total value of $188,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles V. Magro bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $51.14 per share, for a total transaction of $2,557,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:CTVA traded up $1.05 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $52.53. 13,103 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,226,279. The firm has a market cap of $38.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.69. Corteva, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.60 and a twelve month high of $52.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $48.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.17.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.45 billion. Corteva had a return on equity of 6.32% and a net margin of 11.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.04 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.63%.

Several research analysts have commented on CTVA shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Corteva from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Corteva from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Redburn Partners raised Corteva from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Citigroup boosted their target price on Corteva from $55.00 to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on Corteva from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Corteva currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.54.

Corteva, Inc is a global provider of seed and crop protection solutions focused on the agriculture industry and contributing to food supply. The firm operates through the following segments: Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment is engaged in the developing and supplying of advanced germplasm and traits that produce yield for farms.

