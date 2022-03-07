Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) Hits New 52-Week High at $52.90

Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $52.90 and last traded at $52.53, with a volume of 13103 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $51.48.
Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Redburn Partners raised Corteva from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Mizuho boosted their price target on Corteva from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Corteva from $55.00 to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Corteva from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on Corteva from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.54.
The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a 50 day moving average of $48.94 and a 200 day moving average of $46.17. The firm has a market cap of $39.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.41, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.69.
Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). Corteva had a net margin of 11.24% and a return on equity of 6.32%. The firm had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.04 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. Corteva’s payout ratio is currently 23.63%.
In other news, insider Brian Titus sold 23,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.53, for a total transaction of $1,210,955.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Klaus A. Engel sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.12, for a total value of $188,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wealthsource Partners LLC grew its holdings in Corteva by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 16,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $711,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC boosted its stake in Corteva by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC now owns 18,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $785,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Corteva by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Sprott Inc. lifted its position in shares of Corteva by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 23,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Corteva by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. 78.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Corteva Company Profile (NYSE:CTVA)
Corteva, Inc is a global provider of seed and crop protection solutions focused on the agriculture industry and contributing to food supply. The firm operates through the following segments: Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment is engaged in the developing and supplying of advanced germplasm and traits that produce yield for farms.
