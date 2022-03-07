Couchbase Inc (NASDAQ:BASE) Receives $39.43 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Couchbase Inc (NASDAQ:BASE – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the nine analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $39.43.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Couchbase from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Couchbase from $49.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Couchbase from $53.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Couchbase from $37.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Couchbase from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th.

NASDAQ BASE opened at $18.27 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.91. Couchbase has a 1-year low of $17.43 and a 1-year high of $52.26.

Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $30.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.42 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.84) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Couchbase will post -2.37 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BASE. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC bought a new position in Couchbase in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $10,863,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Couchbase in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC bought a new position in Couchbase in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,305,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Couchbase during the 3rd quarter valued at $123,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Couchbase during the 3rd quarter valued at $106,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.38% of the company’s stock.

Couchbase Inc provides software solutions. The Company offers cloud database for business applications on platform which delivers unmatched versatility, performance, scalability and financial value across cloud, on-premises, hybrid, distributed cloud and edge computing deployments. Couchbase Inc is based in Santa Clara, United States.

