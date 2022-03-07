Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com cut shares of Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Credit Acceptance from $411.00 to $428.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Credit Acceptance from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $444.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $433.20.

Shares of Credit Acceptance stock opened at $535.31 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 39.04, a current ratio of 39.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. Credit Acceptance has a 12 month low of $346.49 and a 12 month high of $703.27. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $570.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $607.78. The stock has a market cap of $7.56 billion, a PE ratio of 9.01 and a beta of 1.26.

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The credit services provider reported $14.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.69 by $1.91. Credit Acceptance had a return on equity of 38.72% and a net margin of 51.63%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $10.75 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Credit Acceptance will post 50.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Credit Acceptance news, Director Thomas N. Tryforos sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $660.91, for a total value of $6,609,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Thomas N. Tryforos sold 2,354 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $660.32, for a total value of $1,554,393.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CACC. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Credit Acceptance by 9,151.8% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 55,511 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 54,911 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Credit Acceptance by 2,584.5% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 48,644 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $28,471,000 after acquiring an additional 46,832 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Credit Acceptance in the 4th quarter valued at $30,786,000. Smead Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Credit Acceptance by 21.9% in the 4th quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 128,656 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $88,474,000 after acquiring an additional 23,149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Credit Acceptance by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 143,215 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $65,035,000 after acquiring an additional 21,185 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.55% of the company’s stock.

Credit Acceptance Corp. engages in the provision of dealer financing programs that enables automobile dealers to sell vehicles to consumers, regardless of its credit history. Its financing programs are offered through a nationwide network of automobile dealers who benefit from sales of vehicles to consumers.

