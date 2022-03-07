Cresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria (NASDAQ:CRESY) Shares Gap Up to $8.66

Cresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria (NASDAQ:CRESY – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $8.66, but opened at $9.25. Cresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria shares last traded at $8.93, with a volume of 2,391 shares changing hands.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.22.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Cresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria by 368.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 3,686 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Cresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria by 58.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 7,149 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Cresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria in the 2nd quarter worth $78,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Cresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria in the 2nd quarter worth $127,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Cresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria by 42.9% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 89,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 26,847 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.91% of the company’s stock.

Cresud SA engages in the production of basic agricultural commodities. It operates through the Agricultural Business, and Urban Properties and Investment Business segments. The Agricultural Business segment comprises of land transformation and sales; agricultural production, other segments such as slaughtering and processing in the meat refrigeration plant, and brokerage activities, and corporate expenses related to agricultural business.

