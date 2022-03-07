Cricut (CRCT) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT – Get Rating) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, March 8th. Analysts expect Cricut to post earnings of $0.19 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRCT opened at $14.50 on Monday. Cricut has a 52-week low of $14.31 and a 52-week high of $47.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $19.95.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Cricut from $29.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cricut from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Cricut from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.71.

In other news, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 130,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.63 per share, with a total value of $2,161,900.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders have purchased a total of 946,121 shares of company stock worth $18,471,713 over the last three months.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CRCT. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in shares of Cricut during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Cricut by 668.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,657 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Cricut in the 4th quarter worth about $153,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Cricut in the 4th quarter valued at about $234,000. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Cricut by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 12,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 1,274 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.84% of the company’s stock.

Cricut, Inc designs and markets a creativity platform that enables users to turn ideas into professional-looking handmade goods in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Connected Machines, Subscriptions, and Accessories and Materials. The company provides connected machines, design apps, and accessories and materials for users to create personalized birthday cards, mugs, T-shirts, and large-scale interior decorations under the Cricut brand.

