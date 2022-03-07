Critical Review: Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK) versus Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK – Get Rating) and Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, valuation, risk, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

Get Playtika alerts:

This table compares Playtika and Workday’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Playtika 11.94% -55.42% 13.52% Workday 0.63% 3.26% 1.34%

This table compares Playtika and Workday’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Playtika $2.58 billion 2.81 $92.10 million $0.76 23.29 Workday $4.32 billion 13.91 -$282.43 million $0.09 2,669.30

Playtika has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Workday. Playtika is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Workday, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Playtika and Workday, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Playtika 0 0 7 0 3.00 Workday 0 1 29 0 2.97

Playtika presently has a consensus target price of $29.86, indicating a potential upside of 68.68%. Workday has a consensus target price of $316.55, indicating a potential upside of 31.78%. Given Playtika’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Playtika is more favorable than Workday.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

20.1% of Playtika shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 68.7% of Workday shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.9% of Playtika shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 24.1% of Workday shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Workday beats Playtika on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Playtika (Get Rating)

Playtika Holding Corp. develops mobile games in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company owns a portfolio of casual and casino-themed games. It distributes its games to the end customer through various web and mobile platforms, such as Apple, Facebook, Google, and other web and mobile platforms and its own proprietary platforms. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Herzliya Pituarch, Israel.

About Workday (Get Rating)

Workday, Inc. engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions and government agencies. The company was founded by David A. Duffield and Aneel Bhusri in March 2005 and is headquartered in Pleasanton, CA.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Playtika Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Playtika and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.