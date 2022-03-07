Critical Survey: Enfusion (NYSE:ENFN) vs. Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX)

Enfusion (NYSE:ENFN – Get Rating) and Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and risk.

Profitability

Get Enfusion alerts:

This table compares Enfusion and Nutanix’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Enfusion N/A N/A N/A Nutanix -66.59% N/A -24.59%

2.3% of Enfusion shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 74.3% of Nutanix shares are held by institutional investors. 0.9% of Nutanix shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Enfusion and Nutanix’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Enfusion N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Nutanix $1.39 billion 3.60 -$1.03 billion ($4.76) -4.86

Enfusion has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Nutanix.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Enfusion and Nutanix, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Enfusion 0 3 4 0 2.57 Nutanix 0 3 10 0 2.77

Enfusion presently has a consensus price target of $25.20, indicating a potential upside of 73.55%. Nutanix has a consensus price target of $42.50, indicating a potential upside of 83.74%. Given Nutanix’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Nutanix is more favorable than Enfusion.

Summary

Nutanix beats Enfusion on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Enfusion Company Profile (Get Rating)

Enfusion Inc. is a provider of cloud-based investment management software and services. Through its software, analytics and middle/back-office managed services, it creates enterprise-wide cultures of real-time, data-driven intelligence, boosting agility and powering growth. Enfusion Inc. is based in NEW YORK.

Nutanix Company Profile (Get Rating)

Nutanix, Inc. engages in the provision of enterprise virtualization and storage solutions. It engages in cloud operating system that converges traditional silos of server, virtualization, storage, and networking into one integrated solution and unifies private and public cloud into a single software fabric. The firm products are offered through the Acropolis and Prism brands. The company was founded by Dheeraj Pandey, Ajeet Singh, and Mohit Aron in 2009 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Enfusion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enfusion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.