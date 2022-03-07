Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) Hits New 1-Year Low at $68.60

Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $68.60 and last traded at $68.93, with a volume of 22983 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $71.73.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CROX. B. Riley reduced their target price on Crocs from $174.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Crocs from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $141.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Crocs in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Crocs from $250.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Crocs from $215.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $164.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.78, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.72. The company has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.12, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.89. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $105.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $135.99.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The textile maker reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.14. Crocs had a return on equity of 201.51% and a net margin of 31.37%. The business had revenue of $586.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $580.71 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Crocs, Inc. will post 10.16 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Douglas J. Treff purchased 8,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $91.44 per share, with a total value of $740,664.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 87,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,955,737.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Douglas J. Treff purchased 9,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $77.96 per share, with a total value of $748,416.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 30,056 shares of company stock valued at $2,556,021. Insiders own 2.42% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Crocs during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Crocs during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Crocs during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Crocs during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Crocs during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. 94.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Crocs, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacturing, worldwide marketing, sale and distribution of casual footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Asia Pacific and Europe, Middle East & Africa (EMEA). The Americas segment consists of the revenues and expenses related to product sales in North and South America.

