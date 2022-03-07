Croda International (LON:CRDA) Price Target Cut to GBX 9,000 by Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Croda International (LON:CRDA – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Berenberg Bank from GBX 9,400 ($126.12) to GBX 9,000 ($120.76) in a research report report published on Friday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on CRDA. Liberum Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Croda International in a report on Friday, November 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Croda International from GBX 9,300 ($124.78) to GBX 8,600 ($115.39) and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Citigroup cut shares of Croda International to a neutral rating and set a GBX 9,400 ($126.12) price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Croda International from GBX 8,500 ($114.05) to GBX 8,700 ($116.73) and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an underweight rating and issued a GBX 6,600 ($88.55) target price on shares of Croda International in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 8,437.50 ($113.21).

LON CRDA opened at GBX 7,016 ($94.14) on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 8,171.08 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 8,936.64. Croda International has a 12-month low of GBX 6,032 ($80.93) and a 12-month high of £105.05 ($140.95). The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.00. The firm has a market cap of £9.79 billion and a P/E ratio of 30.22.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 5th will be paid a dividend of GBX 56.50 ($0.76) per share. This is a positive change from Croda International’s previous dividend of $43.50. This represents a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 5th. Croda International’s payout ratio is currently 0.41%.

Croda International Plc creates, makes, and sells specialty chemicals in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Asia, and Latin America. The company operates in four segments: Personal Care, Life Sciences, Performance Technologies, and Industrial Chemicals. It offers adhesives; crop protection additives and adjuvants, seed enhancement and animal health chemicals, chemical bio-stimulants, and specialty additives for agricultural films; and lubricant additives, coatings and polymers, vehicle cleaning chemicals, and products for automotive textiles and fibers, as well as specialty additives for plastics, and battery and catalyst industries.

