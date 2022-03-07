Croda International (LON:CRDA) Price Target Cut to GBX 9,000 by Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Croda International (LON:CRDA – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Berenberg Bank from GBX 9,400 ($126.12) to GBX 9,000 ($120.76) in a research report report published on Friday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
A number of other brokerages have also commented on CRDA. Liberum Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Croda International in a report on Friday, November 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Croda International from GBX 9,300 ($124.78) to GBX 8,600 ($115.39) and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Citigroup cut shares of Croda International to a neutral rating and set a GBX 9,400 ($126.12) price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Croda International from GBX 8,500 ($114.05) to GBX 8,700 ($116.73) and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an underweight rating and issued a GBX 6,600 ($88.55) target price on shares of Croda International in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 8,437.50 ($113.21).
LON CRDA opened at GBX 7,016 ($94.14) on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 8,171.08 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 8,936.64. Croda International has a 12-month low of GBX 6,032 ($80.93) and a 12-month high of £105.05 ($140.95). The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.00. The firm has a market cap of £9.79 billion and a P/E ratio of 30.22.
About Croda International (Get Rating)
Croda International Plc creates, makes, and sells specialty chemicals in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Asia, and Latin America. The company operates in four segments: Personal Care, Life Sciences, Performance Technologies, and Industrial Chemicals. It offers adhesives; crop protection additives and adjuvants, seed enhancement and animal health chemicals, chemical bio-stimulants, and specialty additives for agricultural films; and lubricant additives, coatings and polymers, vehicle cleaning chemicals, and products for automotive textiles and fibers, as well as specialty additives for plastics, and battery and catalyst industries.
