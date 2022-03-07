Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON) Shares Sold by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. trimmed its position in Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON – Get Rating) by 47.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 73,498 shares of the company’s stock after selling 65,461 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Cronos Group were worth $416,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CRON. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Cronos Group during the first quarter worth approximately $459,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in shares of Cronos Group by 52.9% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 319,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,751,000 after buying an additional 110,483 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cronos Group by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 335,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,882,000 after buying an additional 9,128 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Cronos Group by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 123,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after buying an additional 8,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in Cronos Group by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 202,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,742,000 after acquiring an additional 5,129 shares in the last quarter. 12.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRON opened at $3.19 on Monday. Cronos Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.11 and a fifty-two week high of $10.94. The company has a quick ratio of 15.40, a current ratio of 19.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.82. The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.25 and a beta of 1.60.

Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.26). Cronos Group had a negative net margin of 214.92% and a negative return on equity of 16.44%. The firm had revenue of $25.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.19) EPS. Cronos Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Cronos Group Inc. will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CRON shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised Cronos Group from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $5.54 to $3.24 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Raymond James set a $5.00 price target on Cronos Group and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Cronos Group from $7.00 to $4.25 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Barclays started coverage on shares of Cronos Group in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $5.50 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Cronos Group from $7.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.70.

Cronos Group, Inc engages in the production and distribution of cannabis. Its brands include PEACE NATURALS, COVE, Spinach, Lord Jones, and PEACE+. The company was founded by Lorne Michael Gertner and Paul Rosen on August 21, 2012 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

