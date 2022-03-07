Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Buys 15,500 Shares of Orange S.A. (NYSE:ORAN)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Orange S.A. (NYSE:ORAN – Get Rating) by 11.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 155,637 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,500 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Orange were worth $1,642,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Orange by 1.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,559,135 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,717,000 after acquiring an additional 57,689 shares during the last quarter. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC raised its stake in shares of Orange by 0.8% in the third quarter. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC now owns 1,938,674 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,996,000 after acquiring an additional 15,547 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Orange by 7.3% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,513,271 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,312,000 after acquiring an additional 102,552 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Orange by 11.6% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,170,170 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,387,000 after acquiring an additional 121,514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Orange by 25.7% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,064,347 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,527,000 after acquiring an additional 217,658 shares during the last quarter. 0.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ORAN shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Orange from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Orange from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Argus cut shares of Orange from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Orange from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.00.

Shares of NYSE ORAN opened at $11.36 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.95. Orange S.A. has a 52-week low of $9.85 and a 52-week high of $13.09.

Orange SA engages as a telecommunication services company, which operates mobile and internet services. It provides telecommunication services to multinational companies, under the brand Orange Business Services. The company was founded in 1794 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

