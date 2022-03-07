Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Has $2 Million Holdings in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) by 29.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,272 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,410 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $1,995,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 10.8% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,335,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,447,662,000 after buying an additional 519,297 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 134.0% during the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 311,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,417,000 after buying an additional 178,155 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 6.1% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,054,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $828,829,000 after buying an additional 176,165 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 160.8% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 139,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,198,000 after buying an additional 85,749 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 265.9% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 93,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,246,000 after buying an additional 67,622 shares during the last quarter. 93.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Jeff D. Barlow sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total transaction of $1,575,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronna Romney sold 195 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.21, for a total value of $61,075.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MOH opened at $323.63 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 52-week low of $209.40 and a 52-week high of $328.11. The firm has a market cap of $18.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.77, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s fifty day moving average is $300.80 and its 200 day moving average is $292.00.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $0.13. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 32.76% and a net margin of 2.37%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.51) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 17.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on MOH shares. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $345.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $365.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Molina Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $335.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $304.00 to $308.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $330.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $323.40.

Molina Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the Health Plans and Other segments. The Health Plans segment consists of health plans in 11 states and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico and includes direct delivery business. The Other segment includes the historical results of the MMIS and behavioral health subsidiaries.

