Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Increases Stock Position in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Get Rating) (TSE:QSR) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 30,175 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 1,343 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Restaurant Brands International were worth $1,831,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in Restaurant Brands International in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in Restaurant Brands International by 126.5% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 521 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its position in Restaurant Brands International by 107.7% in the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 563 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Restaurant Brands International in the third quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its position in Restaurant Brands International by 24.3% in the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,241 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. 78.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Restaurant Brands International news, COO Joshua Kobza sold 16,837 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.62, for a total value of $986,984.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jose E. Cil sold 17,255 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.62, for a total transaction of $1,011,488.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 61,098 shares of company stock worth $3,528,713. 1.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on QSR. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $78.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Restaurant Brands International from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $72.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $75.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of Restaurant Brands International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.95.

QSR stock opened at $55.50 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $17.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.10. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.47 and a 52 week high of $71.12. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $57.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Get Rating) (TSE:QSR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The restaurant operator reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 14.60% and a return on equity of 29.01%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 22nd. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.89%. This is an increase from Restaurant Brands International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Restaurant Brands International’s payout ratio is currently 78.81%.

Restaurant Brands International, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of quick service restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Tim Hortons, Burger King, and Popeyes. The Tim Hortons segment provides donut, coffee, and tea restaurant services. The Burger King segment manages fast food hamburger restaurant.

