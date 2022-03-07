Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Purchases 210 Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,248 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,051,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of REGN. Putnam Investments LLC grew its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 43.1% in the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 1,342,754 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $812,608,000 after acquiring an additional 404,567 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,366,862 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,668,639,000 after purchasing an additional 333,312 shares during the period. Sivik Global Healthcare LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,787,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 16,206.2% in the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 150,180 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 149,259 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 78.4% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 317,262 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $191,999,000 after purchasing an additional 139,464 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ REGN opened at $620.41 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $619.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $624.17. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $449.30 and a 52-week high of $686.62. The firm has a market cap of $66.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a quick ratio of 3.07, a current ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $23.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $19.83 by $3.89. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 50.24% and a return on equity of 55.11%. The business had revenue of $4.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $8.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 45.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $607.14, for a total value of $60,714.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Andrew J. Murphy sold 7,122 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $666.27, for a total transaction of $4,745,174.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 24,028 shares of company stock worth $15,388,172. Company insiders own 11.84% of the company’s stock.

REGN has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $754.00 to $728.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $585.00 to $605.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $625.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $824.00 target price for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $724.22.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. Its product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

