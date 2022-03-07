Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Sells 310 Shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. cut its position in shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,460 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 310 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in CDW were worth $1,732,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in CDW by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,831,432 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $879,417,000 after acquiring an additional 40,798 shares during the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of CDW by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,619,693 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $658,857,000 after buying an additional 94,080 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of CDW by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,500,743 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $455,187,000 after buying an additional 134,384 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of CDW by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,481,421 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $450,512,000 after buying an additional 30,847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of CDW by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,921,078 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $349,675,000 after buying an additional 19,281 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.86% of the company’s stock.

Get CDW alerts:

In other news, insider Albert Joseph Miralles, Jr. acquired 1,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $181.96 per share, with a total value of $300,234.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Christina M. Corley sold 3,400 shares of CDW stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.89, for a total value of $635,426.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDW opened at $171.57 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.37, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $188.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $190.40. CDW Co. has a 12-month low of $149.21 and a 12-month high of $208.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.57.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The information technology services provider reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.21. CDW had a return on equity of 115.79% and a net margin of 4.75%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.79 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CDW Co. will post 8.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. CDW’s payout ratio is 28.41%.

CDW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their price objective on CDW from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Citigroup raised their target price on CDW from $210.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Evercore ISI started coverage on CDW in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on CDW from $200.00 to $201.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, StockNews.com cut CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $211.00.

CDW Company Profile (Get Rating)

CDW Corp. engages in the provision of information technology solutions to small, medium and large business, government, education and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom and Canada. It operates through the following segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The Corporate segment serves the private sector business customers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for CDW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CDW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.