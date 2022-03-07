Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Sells 7,270 Shares of PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI – Get Rating) by 45.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,880 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 7,270 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in PerkinElmer were worth $1,785,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of PerkinElmer by 3,675.0% during the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 151 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer by 83.1% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 227 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of PerkinElmer in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of PerkinElmer in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer by 426.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 316 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. 81.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Daniel R. Tereau sold 3,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.55, for a total value of $672,144.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PKI opened at $176.43 on Monday. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $119.95 and a fifty-two week high of $203.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.98. The company has a market capitalization of $22.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $180.81 and a 200-day moving average of $180.98.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The medical research company reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.41. PerkinElmer had a return on equity of 23.74% and a net margin of 18.40%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.96 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 6.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Friday, April 22nd will be given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st. PerkinElmer’s payout ratio is currently 3.47%.

PKI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on PerkinElmer from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on PerkinElmer from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on PerkinElmer in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, PerkinElmer currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.37.

PerkinElmer, Inc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions for diagnostics, food, environmental, life sciences, and applied markets. It operates through the following segments: Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment consists of technologies that help life sciences researchers better understand diseases and develop treatments.

