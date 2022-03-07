Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Trims Position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lessened its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,741 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 210 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,700,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 42.2% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,068,848 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,644,998,000 after purchasing an additional 2,690,416 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 2,515.1% during the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,495,216 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $271,217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,438,039 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at about $174,077,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 78,170.0% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 782,700 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $141,974,000 after purchasing an additional 781,700 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia grew its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1,093.6% during the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 488,459 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $88,590,000 after purchasing an additional 447,537 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VRTX stock opened at $238.66 on Monday. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 1 year low of $176.36 and a 1 year high of $254.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 3.71 and a quick ratio of 3.56. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $231.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $206.02. The company has a market cap of $60.76 billion, a PE ratio of 26.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.64.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.30 by $0.07. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 32.33% and a net margin of 30.92%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.22 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 11.22 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Ourania Tatsis sold 325 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.95, for a total value of $75,058.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David Altshuler sold 2,297 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.02, for a total value of $539,840.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,125 shares of company stock worth $2,940,964. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

VRTX has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $202.00 to $274.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $260.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $269.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Wolfe Research upped their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $271.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $213.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Vertex Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $256.67.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company. It engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

