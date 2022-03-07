CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 147,700 shares, an increase of 29.0% from the January 31st total of 114,500 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 45,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.3 days.

CSWI traded up $3.24 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $122.69. 387 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,672. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. CSW Industrials has a one year low of $107.14 and a one year high of $145.50. The firm has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of 33.74 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $117.42.

CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.10. CSW Industrials had a return on equity of 14.43% and a net margin of 9.55%. The firm had revenue of $136.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that CSW Industrials will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. CSW Industrials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.95%.

In related news, CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 286 shares of CSW Industrials stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.09, for a total value of $34,345.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSWI. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of CSW Industrials by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 748 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CSW Industrials by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,662 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $467,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CSW Industrials by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 761 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in shares of CSW Industrials by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of CSW Industrials by 41.2% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 360 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on CSWI shares. StockNews.com lowered CSW Industrials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating on shares of CSW Industrials in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded CSW Industrials from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th.

CSW Industrials Company Profile

CSW Industrials, Inc provides performance solutions to customers. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Products and Specialty Chemicals. The Industrial products segment manufactures specialty mechanical products, fire and smoke protection products, architecturally-specified building products, and storage, filtration and application equipment.

