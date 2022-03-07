CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 147,700 shares, an increase of 29.0% from the January 31st total of 114,500 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 45,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.3 days.
CSWI traded up $3.24 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $122.69. 387 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,672. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. CSW Industrials has a one year low of $107.14 and a one year high of $145.50. The firm has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of 33.74 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $117.42.
CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.10. CSW Industrials had a return on equity of 14.43% and a net margin of 9.55%. The firm had revenue of $136.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that CSW Industrials will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.
In related news, CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 286 shares of CSW Industrials stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.09, for a total value of $34,345.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSWI. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of CSW Industrials by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 748 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CSW Industrials by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,662 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $467,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CSW Industrials by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 761 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in shares of CSW Industrials by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of CSW Industrials by 41.2% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 360 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.92% of the company’s stock.
A number of analysts recently commented on CSWI shares. StockNews.com lowered CSW Industrials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating on shares of CSW Industrials in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded CSW Industrials from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th.
CSW Industrials Company Profile (Get Rating)
CSW Industrials, Inc provides performance solutions to customers. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Products and Specialty Chemicals. The Industrial products segment manufactures specialty mechanical products, fire and smoke protection products, architecturally-specified building products, and storage, filtration and application equipment.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on CSW Industrials (CSWI)
- Analysts And Institutions Turn On BJ’s Wholesale Club
- Cheesecake Factory is Reversing Higher
- Volatility Spikes On Russian Aggression, Equity Markets Reverse
- First Solar Stock is a Tier 1 U.S. Solar Play
- Morgan Stanley Stock Getting Attractive on the Sell-Off
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for CSW Industrials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSW Industrials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.