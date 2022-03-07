CTO Realty Growth Inc (NYSE:CTO) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $1.08

CTO Realty Growth Inc (NYSE:CTO – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 23rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a dividend of 1.08 per share on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th.

NYSE:CTO opened at $66.34 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.11, a current ratio of 5.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $395.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.14 and a beta of 0.79. CTO Realty Growth has a fifty-two week low of $48.81 and a fifty-two week high of $66.78.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CTO. Jonestrading upped their price objective on shares of CTO Realty Growth from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. StockNews.com lowered shares of CTO Realty Growth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th.

CTO Realty Growth, Inc operates as a real estate company. It owns and manages commercial real estate properties. The company was founded in 1910 and is headquartered in Daytona Beach, FL.

