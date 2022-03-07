Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS – Get Rating) by 541.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 88,609 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 74,797 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Workhorse Group were worth $678,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Workhorse Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. CastleArk Alternatives LLC boosted its holdings in Workhorse Group by 100.0% in the third quarter. CastleArk Alternatives LLC now owns 4,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,070 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in Workhorse Group by 109.8% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,561 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Workhorse Group in the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Crescent Grove Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Workhorse Group in the third quarter worth approximately $84,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.21% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. R. F. Lafferty upgraded shares of Workhorse Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $4.00 to $6.00 in a report on Thursday. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Workhorse Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Workhorse Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Workhorse Group to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Workhorse Group from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.92.

Shares of WKHS stock opened at $3.68 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $574.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 2.48. Workhorse Group Inc. has a one year low of $2.58 and a one year high of $18.59. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.52.

Workhorse Group, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the provision of sustainable solutions to the commercial transportation sector. It operates as an original equipment manufacturer, which designs and builds battery-electric vehicles including trucks and aircraft. The firm also creates all-electric delivery trucks and drone systems.

