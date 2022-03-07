Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Buys 31,896 Shares of International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI – Get Rating) by 273.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,552 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,896 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in International Money Express were worth $727,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in International Money Express by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 44,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $655,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in International Money Express by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 14,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in International Money Express by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 16,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,347 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in International Money Express by 53.9% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in International Money Express by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 64,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.73% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of International Money Express in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of International Money Express from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, International Money Express has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

In related news, CEO Robert Lisy sold 24,812 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.12, for a total value of $399,969.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders sold a total of 53,216 shares of company stock worth $849,609 over the last three months. 16.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:IMXI opened at $15.74 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.97. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $607.78 million, a P/E ratio of 14.18 and a beta of 0.52. International Money Express, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.14 and a fifty-two week high of $18.96.

International Money Express, Inc engages in the provision of money transmittal services. It offers online money transfer, in person wire transfer, check processing, prepaid debit card, bill payment, and telewire services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Miami, FL.

