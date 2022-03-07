Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Buys 4,134 Shares of Rite Aid Co. (NYSE:RAD)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Rite Aid Co. (NYSE:RAD – Get Rating) by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 49,163 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,134 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Rite Aid were worth $698,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in Rite Aid during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,419,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Rite Aid by 23.9% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 107,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,750,000 after purchasing an additional 20,687 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Rite Aid by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,698,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,694,000 after purchasing an additional 250,329 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rite Aid by 147.5% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 31,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 18,760 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Rite Aid by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,797,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,124,000 after purchasing an additional 385,629 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Rite Aid alerts:

In other news, CEO Heyward R. Donigan bought 14,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.93 per share, for a total transaction of $199,895.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:RAD opened at $9.18 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.39. Rite Aid Co. has a twelve month low of $8.50 and a twelve month high of $28.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $512.08 million, a PE ratio of -2.95 and a beta of 1.02.

Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 21st. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.33. Rite Aid had a negative net margin of 0.69% and a negative return on equity of 6.31%. The firm had revenue of $6.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Rite Aid Co. will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rite Aid Company Profile (Get Rating)

Rite Aid Corp. engages in the ownership and management of retail drug stores. It operates through following segments: Retail Pharmacy and Pharmacy Services. The Retail Pharmacy segment includes branded and generic prescription drugs, health and beauty aids, personal care products, and walk-in retail clinics.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RAD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rite Aid Co. (NYSE:RAD – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Rite Aid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rite Aid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.