Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Buys 4,346 Shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGRX)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGRX – Get Rating) by 52.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,680 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,346 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Eagle Pharmaceuticals were worth $707,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 5.7% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 5,600 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 36.2% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,144 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 4.1% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 8,409 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 6.3% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 6,046 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 2.7% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 16,131 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $690,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:EGRX opened at $45.10 on Monday. Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.48 and a 1 year high of $58.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $47.76 and a 200-day moving average of $50.32. The company has a current ratio of 3.55, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $582.42 million, a P/E ratio of 110.00 and a beta of 0.63.

A number of research analysts have commented on EGRX shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. TheStreet cut shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology pharmaceutical company, which focuses on developing and commercializing injectable products primarily in the metabolic critical care and oncology areas in the United States. Its products include RYANODEX, BENDEKA and BELRAPZO. The company was founded by Scott L.

