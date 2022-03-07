Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Has $685,000 Holdings in New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ – Get Rating) by 99.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 62,297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 31,131 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in New Residential Investment were worth $685,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of New Residential Investment by 368.5% in the third quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,045 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of New Residential Investment by 121.0% in the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,023 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of New Residential Investment in the third quarter worth about $66,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of New Residential Investment by 167.0% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,239 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 3,902 shares during the period. Finally, Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of New Residential Investment in the second quarter worth about $67,000. 46.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on NRZ shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on New Residential Investment from $12.50 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on New Residential Investment from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered New Residential Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered New Residential Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.50.

NRZ stock opened at $10.20 on Monday. New Residential Investment Corp. has a 1-year low of $8.98 and a 1-year high of $11.81. The firm has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.62 and a beta of 1.79. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.65 and its 200-day moving average is $10.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.40. New Residential Investment had a return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 30.10%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $984.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that New Residential Investment Corp. will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.80%. New Residential Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.94%.

New Residential Investment Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on investing and actively managing, investments related to residential real estate. It operates through the following segments: Origination, Servicing, MSR Related Investments, Residential Securities and Loans, Consumer Loans and Corporate.

